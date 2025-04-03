Kotak Special Opportunities Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Special Opportunities Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Jun-2024
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1860.16
Kotak Special Opportunities Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Special Opportunities Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Special Opportunities Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
6.72
-13.6
-15.96
-
-
-
-12.66
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak Special Opportunities Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Special Opportunities Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|8.21
|127890
|152.77
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|4.78
|3200000
|88.84
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.61
|2168732
|85.66
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|4.28
|363522
|79.62
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|4.12
|208372
|76.70
|Equity
|Orient Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.54
|2000000
|65.91
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|3.34
|300087
|62.20
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.20
|400000
|59.51
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.06
|1152527
|56.85
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|3.01
|72102
|55.97
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|2.82
|2536738
|52.52
|Equity
|Marksans Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|2527836
|51.74
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.60
|606513
|48.43
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|2.58
|965448
|47.97
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|2.54
|1523160
|47.25
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|2.41
|797045
|44.75
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|2.32
|478035
|43.21
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.31
|1330632
|43.02
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|2.24
|1300000
|41.74
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.24
|677306
|41.68
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.23
|185000
|41.57
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|450000
|40.62
|Equity
|Kesoram Inds.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.12
|2020000
|39.52
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|2.12
|322226
|39.34
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.09
|3280159
|38.89
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.08
|300000
|38.63
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|2.02
|1338226
|37.64
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.97
|220000
|36.67
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.73
|530000
|32.17
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.61
|1102332
|30.01
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|1.54
|225000
|28.65
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.50
|100000
|27.95
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.35
|625229
|25.19
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.32
|279817
|24.60
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.28
|247636
|23.79
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.16
|259805
|21.60
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|1.13
|556506
|20.95
|Equity
|J & K Bank
|Banks
|1.07
|2109280
|19.99
|Equity
|Mahindra Logis.
|Transport Services
|0.85
|640065
|15.89
|Equity
|Graphite India
|Industrial Products
|0.84
|400000
|15.65
|Equity
|South Ind.Bank
|Banks
|0.64
|5000000
|11.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.40
|0
|7.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-4.99
