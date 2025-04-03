Kotak Transportation Logistics Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Transportation Logistics Fund Dir G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Auto
Launch Date
: 25-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Nalin Rasik Bhatt
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 349.98
Kotak Transportation Logistics Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.221
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch out within 30 days from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 30 days from the date of allotment: NIL
Kotak Transportation Logistics Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Kotak Transportation Logistics Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-
-
-
-
-7.79
|Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
|Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
|Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68
Kotak Transportation Logistics Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Transportation Logistics Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|9.22
|27000
|32.25
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.98
|81000
|20.93
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|5.76
|45000
|20.14
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|5.63
|18000
|19.69
|Equity
|Subros
|Auto Components
|5.10
|312771
|17.85
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|4.26
|40500
|14.90
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|4.15
|234000
|14.52
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|4.13
|135000
|14.43
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|4.06
|18000
|14.22
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.89
|640000
|13.62
|Equity
|Igarashi Motors
|Auto Components
|3.10
|206938
|10.85
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.67
|54000
|9.34
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|2.57
|15000
|8.99
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|2.40
|90000
|8.40
|Equity
|VST Till. Tract.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.39
|24583
|8.35
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.05
|2700
|7.16
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|2.01
|63000
|7.04
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.91
|200000
|6.69
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.67
|72000
|5.83
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.60
|90000
|5.61
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|1.40
|50000
|4.89
|Equity
|Western Carriers
|Transport Services
|1.33
|540000
|4.64
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|1.28
|120000
|4.49
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.64
|90000
|2.24
|Equity
|Mahindra Logis.
|Transport Services
|0.64
|90000
|2.23
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.59
|125000
|2.08
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|0.13
|10335
|0.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|20.19
|0
|70.67
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.75
|0
|-2.66
