LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 20-Oct-2021
Fund Manager
: Jaiprakash Toshniwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 719.51
Invest wise with Expert advice
LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8416
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 12% of the unit alloted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% - on remaining units, if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.61
5.49
-2.62
-1.61
8.22
9.72
-
8.7
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.18
|297312
|54.35
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.35
|257882
|32.88
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.04
|84707
|30.54
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.06
|106813
|23.19
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.02
|296356
|22.86
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.99
|168023
|22.65
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.26
|109070
|17.13
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.90
|130560
|14.38
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|1.77
|136773
|13.41
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.75
|37868
|13.22
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|1.73
|33178
|13.08
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.11
|224387
|8.42
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.11
|387281
|8.38
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.07
|80555
|8.07
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.05
|45786
|7.93
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.04
|219427
|7.84
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.01
|252824
|7.61
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|49767
|7.47
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.95
|28793
|7.19
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.93
|171350
|7.09
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|24097
|7.08
|Equity
|R K Swamy
|Media
|0.88
|305994
|6.66
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.86
|21267
|6.49
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|36884
|6.39
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.84
|54507
|6.37
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|18074
|5.83
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.76
|367121
|5.77
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.76
|84062
|5.73
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.74
|34654
|5.62
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.74
|137213
|5.62
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.68
|51711
|5.18
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|0.67
|47444
|5.03
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.67
|31887
|5.03
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.65
|6299
|4.94
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.63
|4148
|4.77
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.60
|17380
|4.53
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.60
|9260
|4.52
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|0.59
|137478
|4.44
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.59
|6706
|4.43
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|15378
|4.43
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|0.57
|82683
|4.34
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.57
|108238
|4.31
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.55
|147355
|4.17
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.55
|26133
|4.13
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.54
|5224
|4.11
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.54
|84056
|4.09
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.51
|21413
|3.83
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.49
|35326
|3.70
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.49
|24149
|3.68
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.46
|80640
|3.46
|Equity
|Texmaco Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.45
|253357
|3.41
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.44
|12400
|3.30
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.42
|16118
|3.17
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.42
|36660
|3.17
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.40
|94536
|3.01
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.39
|76895
|2.97
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.38
|422207
|2.90
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|0.38
|64549
|2.87
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.37
|31606
|2.78
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.34
|66605
|2.56
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.34
|73592
|2.54
|Equity
|Surya Roshni
|Industrial Products
|0.30
|94380
|2.30
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.29
|9284
|2.21
|Equity
|Ador Welding
|Industrial Products
|0.28
|25492
|2.13
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.27
|41377
|2.04
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.27
|14177
|2.01
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.26
|4307
|1.93
|Equity
|Elecon Engg.Co
|Electrical Equipment
|0.26
|43043
|1.93
|Equity
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.24
|101208
|1.78
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.22
|23100
|1.67
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.21
|16417
|1.56
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.20
|10071
|1.53
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.19
|10761
|1.40
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|0.18
|44846
|1.37
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.18
|19500
|1.34
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|0.16
|16402
|1.24
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|0.16
|43111
|1.19
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.15
|17288
|1.12
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|0.11
|73884
|0.82
|Equity
|Foseco India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.03
|694
|0.23
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|8640
|0.17
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.01
|213
|0.05
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.00
|18
|0.01
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.00
|21
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|6.83
|5000
|51.65
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.97
|5000000
|52.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.85
|3500000
|36.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.45
|1000000
|10.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.52
|0
|64.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|0.81
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement