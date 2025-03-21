LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

Exit Load %

: 12% of the unit alloted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% - on remaining units, if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.