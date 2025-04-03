iifl-logo
LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G

LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Banking

Launch Date

09-Mar-2015

Fund Manager

Jaiprakash Toshniwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

233.85

LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  21.3046

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

2.00% - If redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 18 months frome the date of allotments of units. 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out on or after 18 months and on or before 24 months from the date allotments of units. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after completion of 24 months from the date of allotments of units.

LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.29
8.42
-1.4
-4.25
4.79
11.69
22.22
7.64
Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26

LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Muthoot Finance18,637
CRISIL5,114
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn11,278

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Five-Star Bus.Fi54,537
ICICI Securities37,003

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks20.5528542252.18
EquityICICI BankBanks12.8524188632.61
EquityAxis BankBanks6.6815380216.94
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks5.9119449015.00
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks5.676627514.38
EquityMAS FINANC SERFinance3.803920149.64
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance3.502143608.87
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance2.882586087.31
EquityCSB BankBanks2.762317417.00
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance2.54676186.43
EquityDCB BankBanks2.174918295.50
EquitySouth Ind.BankBanks2.1723843655.50
EquityShriram FinanceFinance2.09810035.31
EquityIIFL FinanceFinance2.041578985.17
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.99574245.05
EquityAadhar Hsg. Fin.Finance1.991190495.05
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.75186374.44
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.65112764.19
EquityTVS HoldingsFinance1.5144713.84
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.46640823.70
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance1.45373513.68
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.08399172.73
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets1.03411322.61
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.99108652.51
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.9143462.30
EquityCRISILFinance0.8451142.13
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.84327402.12
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.68112781.71
EquitySpandana SphoortFinance0.47509651.19
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets0.2729000.67
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.48011.36
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.0102.55

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Jaiprakash Toshniwal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

