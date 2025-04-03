LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 09-Mar-2015
Fund Manager
: Jaiprakash Toshniwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 233.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.9474
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 18 months frome the date of allotments of units. 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out on or after 18 months and on or before 24 months from the date allotments of units. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after completion of 24 months from the date of allotments of units.
LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
8.29
-1.73
-4.91
3.11
11.81
21.44
6.58
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Banking Fina Serv Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|20.55
|285422
|52.18
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|12.85
|241886
|32.61
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.68
|153802
|16.94
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.91
|194490
|15.00
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.67
|66275
|14.38
|Equity
|MAS FINANC SER
|Finance
|3.80
|392014
|9.64
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|3.50
|214360
|8.87
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|2.88
|258608
|7.31
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|2.76
|231741
|7.00
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|2.54
|67618
|6.43
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|2.17
|491829
|5.50
|Equity
|South Ind.Bank
|Banks
|2.17
|2384365
|5.50
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.09
|81003
|5.31
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|2.04
|157898
|5.17
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.99
|57424
|5.05
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|1.99
|119049
|5.05
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.75
|18637
|4.44
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.65
|11276
|4.19
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|1.51
|4471
|3.84
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.46
|64082
|3.70
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|1.45
|37351
|3.68
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.08
|39917
|2.73
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.03
|41132
|2.61
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|10865
|2.51
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.91
|4346
|2.30
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.84
|5114
|2.13
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|32740
|2.12
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.68
|11278
|1.71
|Equity
|Spandana Sphoort
|Finance
|0.47
|50965
|1.19
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.27
|2900
|0.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.48
|0
|11.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.01
|0
|2.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement