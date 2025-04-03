LIC MF Banking PSU Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Banking PSU Fund G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 28-May-2007
Fund Manager
: Marzban Irani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1881.91
LIC MF Banking PSU Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 34.216
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
:
LIC MF Banking PSU Fund G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Banking PSU Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.72
1.97
2.82
4.29
8.56
6.47
5.91
7.13
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
LIC MF Banking PSU Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Banking PSU Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.60
|7500
|78.35
|Corporate Debts
|NLC India
|-/-
|3.90
|600
|66.28
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.30
|5500
|56.11
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.18
|5000
|54.09
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.12
|5000
|53.15
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.10
|500
|52.75
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.07
|5000
|52.22
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|3.04
|5000
|51.65
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.00
|500
|51.05
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.99
|500
|50.89
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.99
|5000
|50.87
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.97
|5000
|50.53
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.96
|5000
|50.34
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.80
|4500
|47.63
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|2.78
|2250
|47.28
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.27
|350
|38.68
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.78
|300
|30.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.60
|250
|27.30
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.58
|2500
|26.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.58
|2500
|26.87
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.58
|250
|26.86
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|1.54
|250
|26.25
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.54
|2500
|26.25
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|1.54
|250
|26.12
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.52
|2500
|25.92
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.51
|2500
|25.70
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.51
|250
|25.66
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.51
|250
|25.65
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|2500
|25.59
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|1.50
|2500
|25.48
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|1.50
|2500
|25.47
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.86
|1423
|14.64
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.60
|100
|10.20
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.60
|1000
|10.20
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.30
|5
|5.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.23
|6750000
|72.00
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT
|-/-
|2.48
|4000000
|42.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.40
|3900000
|40.78
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|1.55
|2500000
|26.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.52
|2500000
|25.82
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.24
|2000000
|21.04
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.95
|1500000
|16.16
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.92
|1500000
|15.59
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.90
|1500000
|15.36
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.23
|800
|37.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.41
|500
|23.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|400
|19.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|300
|14.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.83
|300
|14.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.56
|0
|26.61
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.21
|0
|-3.65
