LIC MF BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - RGESS
Launch Date
: 09-Nov-2015
Fund Manager
: Sumit Bhatnagar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 720.02
LIC MF BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 847.4814
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
LIC MF BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.37
-3.56
-7.25
4.34
10.01
23.83
13.4
|Category Avg
-1.49
5.11
-4.03
-8.66
4.13
10.93
24.58
13.26
|Category Best
-0.52
9.49
-2.91
-7.25
4.85
15.39
26
14.66
|Category Worst
-2.4
2.3
-8.91
-16.07
1.67
9.71
23.28
10.96
LIC MF BSE Sensex ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.44
|647516
|118.39
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|10.70
|608317
|82.02
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.61
|578075
|73.70
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.25
|305224
|47.93
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.17
|228961
|39.63
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.55
|99972
|34.90
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.22
|789739
|32.36
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.06
|86481
|31.17
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.56
|125716
|27.29
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.48
|242540
|26.72
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.29
|327255
|25.25
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.62
|75358
|20.09
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.58
|22142
|19.81
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.23
|75856
|17.13
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.08
|91963
|15.95
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.89
|406225
|14.52
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.88
|90570
|14.40
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.69
|11225
|12.93
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.57
|178401
|12.02
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.56
|593924
|11.96
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.47
|9795
|11.26
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.46
|386204
|11.21
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.42
|705724
|10.88
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.39
|34808
|10.66
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.21
|46246
|9.27
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.17
|38467
|8.99
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.99
|53731
|7.61
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.96
|62450
|7.38
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.90
|30730
|6.91
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.48
|56781
|3.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|1.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-1.23
