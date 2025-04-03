LIC MF BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sumit Bhatnagar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 78.16
LIC MF BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 51.0785
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if exit within 1 years for any investment.
LIC MF BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.32
-3.65
-7.4
4.02
9.72
23.27
12.07
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
LIC MF BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.43
|70989
|12.98
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|10.70
|66727
|8.99
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.60
|63362
|8.07
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.24
|33445
|5.25
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.15
|25027
|4.33
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.54
|10945
|3.82
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.22
|86591
|3.54
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.07
|9501
|3.42
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.55
|13769
|2.98
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.49
|26665
|2.93
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.29
|35898
|2.76
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.63
|8289
|2.21
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.59
|2439
|2.18
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.25
|8367
|1.89
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.09
|10109
|1.75
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.89
|44453
|1.58
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.87
|9893
|1.57
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.69
|1236
|1.42
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.57
|19648
|1.32
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.57
|65601
|1.32
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.48
|42760
|1.24
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.47
|1075
|1.23
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.41
|77090
|1.18
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.39
|3820
|1.17
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.21
|5066
|1.01
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.17
|4213
|0.98
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.00
|5955
|0.84
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.97
|6883
|0.81
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.90
|3345
|0.75
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.47
|6109
|0.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.30
|0
|0.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-0.18
