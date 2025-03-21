LIC MF Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Pratik Harish Shroff
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 49.55
LIC MF Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.1917
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if exit within 1 years for any investment.
LIC MF Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
LIC MF Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
1.63
-0.04
0.27
7.92
8.22
9.38
8.27
|Category Avg
0.31
3.58
0.06
-0.01
8.13
9.04
12.74
8.66
|Category Best
1.07
6.95
0.53
0.72
10.2
13.58
21.85
11.79
|Category Worst
0.12
1.1
-1.59
-2.79
3.79
4.5
6.78
4.96
LIC MF Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
LIC MF Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.71
|13809
|1.86
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.53
|9695
|1.77
|Equity
|JTL Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.42
|226183
|1.71
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.89
|9229
|1.44
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.66
|10491
|1.33
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.50
|6459
|0.75
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.49
|3313
|0.74
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.48
|899
|0.23
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|8.21
|40
|4.12
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|10.77
|500000
|5.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.61
|500000
|5.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.56
|500000
|5.30
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA
|-/-
|10.32
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.28
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.39
|450000
|4.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.14
|200000
|2.08
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU
|-/-
|3.10
|150000
|1.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.06
|0
|1.53
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.47
|0
|-0.23
