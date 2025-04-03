iifl-logo
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

03-Dec-2018

Fund Manager

Dikshit Mittal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

446.38

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  30.0906

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil - If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - for exit upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12months from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.84
7.74
-9.34
-12.31
10.02
18.86
28.71
19.14
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn37,874
Sharda Cropchem88,345
Apollo Hospitals7,460

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IndusInd Bank84,707
Reliance Industr53,550
Mrs Bectors34,732
Hero Motocorp9,952
Yuken India11,444

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.0413521124.71
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.299690321.03
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products3.264047815.96
EquityICICI BankBanks2.9710803014.56
EquityTCSIT - Software2.683649613.16
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.384475311.68
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.3828146111.65
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals2.183642910.70
EquityGodfrey PhillipsCigarettes & Tobacco Products2.161567810.61
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense2.1234434310.37
EquityAxis BankBanks2.02897049.88
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products1.96982189.63
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment1.941858109.50
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.922513049.43
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.90181799.29
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.863994159.12
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.8076458.80
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.78359328.72
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.67930658.20
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.67182288.18
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.621940477.96
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.61100217.89
EquityNTPCPower1.602189387.82
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages1.542473157.57
EquityEIHLeisure Services1.542137747.55
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.53153797.50
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.42260686.94
EquitySurya RoshniIndustrial Products1.412835206.92
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4157186.90
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction1.40684926.87
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.39997306.80
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.38299966.77
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing1.382793946.76
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction1.38643576.75
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.35858656.62
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.34562426.57
EquityGujarat GasGas1.311562216.44
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.314892776.40
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.29404156.34
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing1.261659256.19
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products1.20890075.88
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.17378745.75
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.17361515.71
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services1.15355945.61
EquityJK Tyre & IndustAuto Components1.131990765.52
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment1.06688885.21
EquitySharda CropchemFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.03883455.04
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.02765385.02
EquityOil IndiaOil1.011286174.97
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.0174604.93
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.991722544.87
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services0.97353964.74
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment0.93335174.55
EquityCESCPower0.912898764.46
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products0.88773354.29
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.86145954.20
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.81584273.97
EquityPolyplex CorpnIndustrial Products0.78319893.82
EquityAdor WeldingIndustrial Products0.74433483.62
EquityTARC LtdRealty0.732899263.56
EquityMah. SeamlessIndustrial Products0.66472283.22
EquityHindware Home InConsumer Durables0.581358322.84
EquityDam Capital AdviCapital Markets0.26535721.25
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.65013.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.150-0.76

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Dikshit Mittal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

