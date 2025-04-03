LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 03-Dec-2018
Fund Manager
: Dikshit Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 446.38
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 30.0906
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - for exit upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12months from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.84
7.74
-9.34
-12.31
10.02
18.86
28.71
19.14
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.04
|135211
|24.71
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.29
|96903
|21.03
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|3.26
|40478
|15.96
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.97
|108030
|14.56
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.68
|36496
|13.16
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.38
|44753
|11.68
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.38
|281461
|11.65
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.18
|36429
|10.70
|Equity
|Godfrey Phillips
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|2.16
|15678
|10.61
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.12
|344343
|10.37
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.02
|89704
|9.88
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|1.96
|98218
|9.63
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|1.94
|185810
|9.50
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.92
|251304
|9.43
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.90
|18179
|9.29
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.86
|399415
|9.12
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.80
|7645
|8.80
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.78
|35932
|8.72
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.67
|93065
|8.20
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.67
|18228
|8.18
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.62
|194047
|7.96
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.61
|10021
|7.89
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.60
|218938
|7.82
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|1.54
|247315
|7.57
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|1.54
|213774
|7.55
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.53
|15379
|7.50
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.42
|26068
|6.94
|Equity
|Surya Roshni
|Industrial Products
|1.41
|283520
|6.92
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|5718
|6.90
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|1.40
|68492
|6.87
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.39
|99730
|6.80
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.38
|29996
|6.77
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.38
|279394
|6.76
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|1.38
|64357
|6.75
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.35
|85865
|6.62
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.34
|56242
|6.57
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.31
|156221
|6.44
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.31
|489277
|6.40
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.29
|40415
|6.34
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|1.26
|165925
|6.19
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|1.20
|89007
|5.88
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.17
|37874
|5.75
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.17
|36151
|5.71
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.15
|35594
|5.61
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|1.13
|199076
|5.52
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|1.06
|68888
|5.21
|Equity
|Sharda Cropchem
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.03
|88345
|5.04
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.02
|76538
|5.02
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.01
|128617
|4.97
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.01
|7460
|4.93
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.99
|172254
|4.87
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|0.97
|35396
|4.74
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|0.93
|33517
|4.55
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.91
|289876
|4.46
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.88
|77335
|4.29
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|14595
|4.20
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.81
|58427
|3.97
|Equity
|Polyplex Corpn
|Industrial Products
|0.78
|31989
|3.82
|Equity
|Ador Welding
|Industrial Products
|0.74
|43348
|3.62
|Equity
|TARC Ltd
|Realty
|0.73
|289926
|3.56
|Equity
|Mah. Seamless
|Industrial Products
|0.66
|47228
|3.22
|Equity
|Hindware Home In
|Consumer Durables
|0.58
|135832
|2.84
|Equity
|Dam Capital Advi
|Capital Markets
|0.26
|53572
|1.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|13.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-0.76
