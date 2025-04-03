iifl-logo
LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW

LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

30-Oct-2017

Fund Manager

Jaiprakash Toshniwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

121.21

LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  21.7269

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00%- for exit (repurchase/switch-out/transfer/SWP) within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - on exit after 12 months from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.17
8.53
-6.03
-10.81
5.93
9.69
23.29
11.08
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Focused Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank44,391
Macrotech Devel.38,112

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks8.344885110.60
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products5.88746067.47
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products5.841413307.42
EquityTCSIT - Software5.71201387.26
EquityArtemis MedicareHealthcare Services4.792226766.08
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance4.58376605.82
EquityShriram FinanceFinance4.38849275.57
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance4.371964765.56
EquityEIHLeisure Services4.081469155.19
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software4.04362055.13
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction3.95500675.02
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.241204374.11
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages3.051267363.88
EquityQuess CorpCommercial Services & Supplies2.99584803.80
EquitySBI CardsFinance2.96427863.76
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction2.96358203.76
EquityTARC LtdRealty2.953044623.74
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance2.54339303.23
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment2.50419193.17
EquityFoseco IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals2.3988353.03
EquityCyient DLMAerospace & Defense2.27629962.88
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components2.23102312.83
EquityS H Kelkar & Co.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.081501372.65
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense1.82136872.31
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.48290171.88
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.36240051.72
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.47189020.60
EquityHindware Home InConsumer Durables0.32196510.41
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.58010.91
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.140-2.72

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Jaiprakash Toshniwal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

