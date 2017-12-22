LIC MF Gilt Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Gilt Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 15-Nov-1999
Fund Manager
: Marzban Irani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 102.77
Invest wise with Expert advice
LIC MF Gilt Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.1814
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
LIC MF Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.99
3.47
3.56
3.99
9.39
6.54
5.83
6.97
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
LIC MF Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
LIC MF Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|46.86
|3750000
|40.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|15.39
|1250000
|13.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|12.46
|1000000
|10.81
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|6.06
|500000
|5.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.02
|500000
|5.22
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|3.11
|250000
|2.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.06
|250000
|2.65
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|2.48
|200000
|2.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.46
|200000
|2.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.85
|0
|1.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.26
|0
|0.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement