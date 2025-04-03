LIC MF Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 25-Jul-2012
Fund Manager
: Sumit Bhatnagar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 92.83
LIC MF Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.8882
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For exit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12 months from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.49
6.36
16.67
18.62
28.84
19.77
14.08
7.12
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
LIC MF Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Gold ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|LIC Mutual Fund
|-/-
|99.10
|126472
|102.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.37
|0
|1.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.47
|0
|-0.48
