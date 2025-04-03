LIC MF Healthcare Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Healthcare Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 08-Feb-2019
Fund Manager
: Karan Doshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 76.74
LIC MF Healthcare Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.3574
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% For exit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12 months from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Healthcare Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Healthcare Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
8.93
-6.48
-2.89
18.24
16.33
22.55
18.63
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
LIC MF Healthcare Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Healthcare Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|10.03
|47814
|8.29
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.90
|216988
|4.87
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.29
|13548
|4.37
|Equity
|Artemis Medicare
|Healthcare Services
|5.09
|153796
|4.20
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.59
|24614
|3.79
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.26
|24402
|3.51
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.93
|5620
|3.24
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.78
|6409
|3.12
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.71
|998
|3.06
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|3.57
|40626
|2.95
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.52
|4399
|2.91
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|3.51
|24197
|2.89
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.49
|6847
|2.88
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.43
|18894
|2.83
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|3.36
|62230
|2.77
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.29
|2253
|2.71
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.13
|14751
|2.58
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.12
|10634
|2.57
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.03
|21579
|2.50
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.99
|15222
|2.47
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.84
|14857
|2.34
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.79
|26041
|2.30
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.27
|11162
|1.87
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|2.23
|11780
|1.84
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.96
|26393
|1.61
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.94
|13935
|1.60
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|1749
|0.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.94
|0
|2.43
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.97
|0
|-0.80
