LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

02-Feb-2015

Fund Manager

Yogesh Patil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2597.92

LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  41.072

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

2.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 18 months from the date of allotments of units. 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or after 18 months and on or before 24 months from the date of allotments of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 24 months from the date of allotments of units.

LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.91
8.32
-9.5
-9.49
12.98
15.15
27.27
14.99
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Torrent Pharma.35,067

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.21814691148.94
EquityICICI BankBanks5.211104252148.89
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products3.941149080112.67
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.7035542177.16
EquityTrentRetailing2.6714358076.45
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products2.6619308776.16
EquityREC LtdFinance2.41160837569.03
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components2.2454700563.95
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services2.0273226057.66
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.9127494054.49
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.8942402254.06
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.87177348553.43
EquityTCSIT - Software1.8414567452.53
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.8335918252.39
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.8219917952.00
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.70117471448.66
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.701580648.55
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.6630290047.57
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.6115076646.01
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.5567689144.40
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.559089544.37
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.536614943.76
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.4712421641.94
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.4055310440.16
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment1.4013885840.03
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.3851272239.55
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.29130837937.02
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.2724781136.27
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.2323079335.20
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.209184334.19
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.1983218234.16
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.191009133.99
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.172904633.46
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.1285045631.92
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services1.1128721531.66
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty1.1126699931.62
EquityAxis BankBanks1.0126303028.98
EquityGujarat GasGas1.0069414128.62
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.0028515528.56
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.996333028.44
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.99665128.39
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.9978617528.32
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment0.9842089728.13
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.98966627.92
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.9739997527.66
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.969448127.33
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure0.9384350026.97
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.939164026.93
EquityEID ParryFood Products0.9334216126.88
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.9311896426.87
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.8536554224.28
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.8521070524.18
EquityKennametal IndiaIndustrial Manufacturing0.8110518223.11
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.7721092222.14
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products0.7219392920.57
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.7023010020.14
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.6111224617.49
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.613172117.49
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing0.5642983116.04
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.5632802915.97
EquityH U D C OFinance0.5679579915.87
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.5510025115.82
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.5269357415.01
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.473158813.30
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.4016774111.40
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.403506711.31
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing0.3743991510.64
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.3630028410.29
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.321831209.06
EquityOil IndiaOil0.302250418.70
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.26353287.54
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.262363407.52
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.18700415.09
EquityDivgi TorqAuto Components0.10635572.82
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components0.07680002.10
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.380153.94
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.240-7.04

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Yogesh Patil
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

