LIC MF Liquid Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Liquid Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Mar-2002
Fund Manager
: Rahul Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11780.16
LIC MF Liquid Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 4650.1994
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Liquid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Liquid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.72
1.83
3.6
7.31
6.7
5.4
6.92
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
LIC MF Liquid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Liquid Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.26
|2000
|211.78
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.70
|1500
|158.83
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.50
|8500
|421.35
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.24
|40000000
|397.44
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|4.21
|8000
|394.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.69
|35000000
|346.04
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.42
|6500
|320.57
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.19
|30000000
|299.16
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|3.17
|6000
|296.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.16
|6000
|295.57
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.66
|25000000
|248.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.65
|5000
|247.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.64
|25000000
|246.87
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.64
|5000
|246.93
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|2.18
|4100
|204.28
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.13
|4000
|199.36
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|2.13
|4000
|199.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.13
|20000000
|199.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.13
|4000
|199.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.12
|4000
|198.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.12
|4000
|198.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.12
|20000000
|198.48
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.12
|4000
|198.62
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|2.12
|4000
|198.51
|Commercial Paper
|Pirmal Finance
|-/-
|2.11
|4000
|197.62
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|2.11
|4000
|197.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.11
|20000000
|197.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.11
|20000000
|197.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|4000
|197.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|UCO Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|4000
|197.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|4000
|197.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|4000
|197.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.10
|4000
|197.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|3500
|173.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.85
|3500
|173.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.59
|3000
|148.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.59
|15000000
|148.86
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.59
|3000
|148.98
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|1.31
|2500
|122.93
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.56
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.27
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.23
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.18
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.17
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.15
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|98.96
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|98.88
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|98.87
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|98.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|99.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|2000
|98.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|2000
|98.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|2000
|98.54
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.05
|2000
|98.78
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|1.05
|2000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.05
|2000
|98.45
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.01
|9500000
|94.61
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.79
|1500
|74.36
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth
|-/-
|0.79
|1500
|74.20
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.79
|1500
|74.14
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.53
|1000
|49.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.53
|1000
|49.34
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|0.52
|1000
|49.15
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.27
|500
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.27
|500
|24.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|24.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.07
|700000
|6.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-19.34
|0
|-1,811.37
