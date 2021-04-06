LIC MF Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW W
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2009
Fund Manager
: Rahul Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2058.92
Invest wise with Expert advice
LIC MF Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.3567
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart
LIC MF Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.01
2.06
3.73
7.36
6.23
5.79
6.63
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
LIC MF Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends
LIC MF Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|3.74
|5000
|54.23
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.63
|5000
|52.64
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.62
|5000
|52.48
|Corporate Debts
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|3.56
|5000
|51.63
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.55
|500
|51.48
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.53
|500
|51.17
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.49
|5000
|50.66
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.46
|500
|50.15
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.86
|2500
|26.93
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.82
|2500
|26.44
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.77
|2500
|25.67
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.74
|2500
|25.15
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.68
|5000000
|53.31
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|2.19
|3000000
|31.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.80
|2500000
|26.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.75
|2500000
|25.39
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|6.86
|10000000
|99.46
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|5.08
|1500
|73.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.92
|1500
|71.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.38
|1000
|49.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|3.37
|1000
|48.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.35
|1000
|48.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.35
|1000
|48.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.34
|1000
|48.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.34
|1000
|48.35
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|3.34
|1000
|48.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.32
|1000
|48.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|3.30
|1000
|47.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.29
|1000
|47.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.25
|1000
|47.11
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.65
|800
|38.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.60
|800
|37.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.71
|2500000
|24.84
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.65
|500
|23.92
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|1.34
|400
|19.47
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|1.03
|300
|14.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.00
|300
|14.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|300
|14.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|100
|4.71
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-12.30
|0
|-,178.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement