LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW

LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

20-Sep-2024

Fund Manager

Yogesh Patil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

717.85

LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.5428

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units of the Scheme are redeemed / switched-out within 90 days from the date of allotment: a. Upto 12% of the units: No exit load will be levied b. Above 12% of the units: exit load of 1% will be levied If units of the Scheme are redeemed / switched-out after 90 days from the date of allotment: No exit load will be levied.

LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.68
9.25
-13.37
-
-
-
-
-14.57
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Metro Brands33,611
A B B2,781

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hindalco Inds.1,10,583
Bata India30,207
Swaraj Engines1,107

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products3.919838730.02
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products3.8430097929.51
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products3.647088527.96
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products3.5325576327.13
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components3.4822888126.75
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.918385822.35
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products2.867999622.00
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components2.706145120.74
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment2.6048747420.01
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.505159119.20
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.3548012518.02
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment2.2379123517.12
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.221481817.07
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products2.2110027117.01
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products2.1816693916.72
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.127205516.27
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.063797915.86
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components1.8746560614.38
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment1.8521260114.20
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.85421014.18
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment1.794770813.75
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.785653713.68
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.7243968613.24
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.708356513.02
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products1.593413912.21
EquityCyient DLMAerospace & Defense1.4123694510.84
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.39822510.68
EquityRoto PumpsIndustrial Products1.3149050310.05
EquityS H Kelkar & Co.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.265467119.65
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.24551419.56
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels1.192895339.12
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.181787359.05
Equity3M IndiaDiversified1.1731158.99
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.141207668.77
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.14271608.76
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.13735228.69
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction1.12818818.59
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components1.1216472928.58
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.111183178.51
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.071156018.25
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.07283948.21
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.0563728.06
EquityTexmaco RailIndustrial Manufacturing1.025839167.86
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.993381147.59
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.98753837.54
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9323527.22
EquityGujarat GasGas0.881637006.75
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.82396416.26
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.82126886.26
EquityKennametal IndiaIndustrial Manufacturing0.78273636.01
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.751674105.74
EquityMahindra Life.Realty0.721857285.55
EquityHindware Home InConsumer Durables0.612247444.70
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.5265484.01
EquityAdor WeldingIndustrial Products0.51467773.91
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.51132873.90
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.50237833.86
EquityFoseco IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.49108853.73
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables0.44336113.40
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.44942283.39
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.4277333.25
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.39945363.01
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.35186912.72
EquitySavita Oil TechPetroleum Products0.34710012.61
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.3263572.44
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.2816272.14
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing0.22697141.68
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.22244161.66
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.2027811.54
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products0.12141180.93
EquitySurya RoshniIndustrial Products0.07219920.53
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.95015.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.7906.02

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Yogesh Patil
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

