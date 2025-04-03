LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Yogesh Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 717.85
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.5428
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units of the Scheme are redeemed / switched-out within 90 days from the date of allotment: a. Upto 12% of the units: No exit load will be levied b. Above 12% of the units: exit load of 1% will be levied If units of the Scheme are redeemed / switched-out after 90 days from the date of allotment: No exit load will be levied.
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.68
9.25
-13.37
-
-
-
-
-14.57
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|3.91
|98387
|30.02
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|3.84
|300979
|29.51
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|3.64
|70885
|27.96
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|3.53
|255763
|27.13
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|3.48
|228881
|26.75
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.91
|83858
|22.35
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|2.86
|79996
|22.00
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|2.70
|61451
|20.74
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|2.60
|487474
|20.01
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.50
|51591
|19.20
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.35
|480125
|18.02
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|2.23
|791235
|17.12
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.22
|14818
|17.07
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|2.21
|100271
|17.01
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.18
|166939
|16.72
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.12
|72055
|16.27
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.06
|37979
|15.86
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|1.87
|465606
|14.38
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.85
|212601
|14.20
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.85
|4210
|14.18
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|1.79
|47708
|13.75
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.78
|56537
|13.68
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.72
|439686
|13.24
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.70
|83565
|13.02
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|1.59
|34139
|12.21
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.41
|236945
|10.84
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.39
|8225
|10.68
|Equity
|Roto Pumps
|Industrial Products
|1.31
|490503
|10.05
|Equity
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.26
|546711
|9.65
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|55141
|9.56
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.19
|289533
|9.12
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.18
|178735
|9.05
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.17
|3115
|8.99
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.14
|120766
|8.77
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.14
|27160
|8.76
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.13
|73522
|8.69
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|1.12
|81881
|8.59
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|1.12
|1647292
|8.58
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.11
|118317
|8.51
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|115601
|8.25
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|28394
|8.21
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.05
|6372
|8.06
|Equity
|Texmaco Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.02
|583916
|7.86
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|338114
|7.59
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.98
|75383
|7.54
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.93
|2352
|7.22
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.88
|163700
|6.75
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.82
|39641
|6.26
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.82
|12688
|6.26
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.78
|27363
|6.01
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.75
|167410
|5.74
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|0.72
|185728
|5.55
|Equity
|Hindware Home In
|Consumer Durables
|0.61
|224744
|4.70
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.52
|6548
|4.01
|Equity
|Ador Welding
|Industrial Products
|0.51
|46777
|3.91
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.51
|13287
|3.90
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.50
|23783
|3.86
|Equity
|Foseco India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.49
|10885
|3.73
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.44
|33611
|3.40
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.44
|94228
|3.39
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.42
|7733
|3.25
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.39
|94536
|3.01
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.35
|18691
|2.72
|Equity
|Savita Oil Tech
|Petroleum Products
|0.34
|71001
|2.61
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|6357
|2.44
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.28
|1627
|2.14
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.22
|69714
|1.68
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.22
|24416
|1.66
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.20
|2781
|1.54
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|0.12
|14118
|0.93
|Equity
|Surya Roshni
|Industrial Products
|0.07
|21992
|0.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.95
|0
|15.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|6.02
