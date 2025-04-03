LIC MF Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW

Exit Load %

: If units of the Scheme are redeemed / switched-out within 90 days from the date of allotment: a. Upto 12% of the units: No exit load will be levied b. Above 12% of the units: exit load of 1% will be levied If units of the Scheme are redeemed / switched-out after 90 days from the date of allotment: No exit load will be levied.