LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Dir G

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Marzban Irani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

192.7

LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  76.6835

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out above 6 months from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.77
2.4
3.33
4.96
10.57
7.92
6.61
7.32
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-5.7110010.89
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-5.41100010.33
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-22.06400000042.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-20.40365000038.93
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat-/-13.94250000026.60
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA-/-8.18150000015.60
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-7.08125000013.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-6.85125000013.07
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-5.37100000010.24
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.745000005.23
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-1.693000003.23
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.2006.11
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.900-5.55

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Marzban Irani
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

