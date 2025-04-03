LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg IDCW A
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Marzban Irani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 192.7
LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.6359
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed/switched out before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg IDCW A- NAV Chart
LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
2.31
3.07
4.43
9.46
-
-
8.34
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.71
|100
|10.89
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|5.41
|1000
|10.33
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|22.06
|4000000
|42.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|20.40
|3650000
|38.93
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat
|-/-
|13.94
|2500000
|26.60
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|8.18
|1500000
|15.60
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|7.08
|1250000
|13.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.85
|1250000
|13.07
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|5.37
|1000000
|10.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.74
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|1.69
|300000
|3.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.20
|0
|6.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.90
|0
|-5.55
