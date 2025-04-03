LIC MF Money Market Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Money Market Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Rahul Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 19.94
LIC MF Money Market Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1183.1233
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Money Market Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Money Market Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.39
0.87
1.83
-
-
-
-
6.49
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
LIC MF Money Market Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Money Market Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|9.29
|1500000
|14.14
|Commercial Paper
|Angel One
|-/-
|6.44
|200
|9.80
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|6.31
|200
|9.61
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.31
|200
|9.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.30
|200
|9.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.27
|200
|9.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|6.26
|200
|9.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|6.22
|200
|9.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|6.22
|200
|9.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.19
|200
|9.42
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|6.18
|200
|9.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.13
|200
|9.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.26
|100
|4.95
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|3.03
|100
|4.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|15.17
|0
|23.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.28
|0
|0.42
