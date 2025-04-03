iifl-logo
LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

24-Jan-2025

Fund Manager

Nikhil Rungta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

446.83

LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.4754

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

12% of the unit alloted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% - on remaining units, if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units.

LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.1
6.62
-
-
-
-
-
4.75
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Ramkrishna Forg.1,21,245
International Ge2,34,883
Enviro Infra3,48,400
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn45,896
Bharat Forge57,686
Hind.Aeronautics15,340
Himatsing. Seide4,00,953
H U D C O2,52,052
Dixon Technolog.3,766
KSB68,836
JSW Steel45,724
Manorama Indust.44,227
Concord Enviro92,005
Transrail Light98,125
Samvardh. Mothe.2,83,426
Dr Agarwal's Hea81,889
Exide Inds.85,729

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
K E C Intl.80,588

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.676139013.32
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables2.104917810.50
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.971279249.86
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.972371589.82
EquityREC LtdFinance1.962277689.77
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.931788379.65
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.903146739.48
EquityRamkrishna Forg.Auto Components1.881212459.37
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.84504099.21
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.83718749.16
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies1.812348839.04
EquityAxis BankBanks1.77804418.86
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.74248858.69
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.71425838.54
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.68955558.41
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.61216338.05
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.562074117.78
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.551948967.76
EquityEnviro InfraOther Utilities1.553484007.73
EquityMahanagar GasGas1.55557217.72
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.50219157.51
EquityCESCPower1.504869347.49
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.43170037.15
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.40458966.97
EquityTCSIT - Software1.39192626.94
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.35576866.74
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.34425776.68
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.34100916.67
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals1.34336416.67
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.28153406.40
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.27367056.36
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.27438436.32
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages1.171902605.82
EquityHimatsing. SeideTextiles & Apparels1.134009535.64
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.0846885.40
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.062366955.31
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.06915525.29
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.0545505.23
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.04199935.22
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.0256735.07
EquityH U D C OFinance1.012520525.02
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.9937664.96
EquityKSBIndustrial Products0.98688364.91
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.97457244.86
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products0.93442274.69
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.91920054.55
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment0.91981254.53
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.742834263.71
EquityDr Agarwal's HeaHealthcare Services0.73818893.65
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.62857293.09
EquityMOILMinerals & Mining0.52810162.61
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsNTPC-/-3.0615015.31
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.06150015.30
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.055005.26
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.11100000010.54
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsLIC Mutual Fund-/-10.666562553.30
Indian Mutual FundsAditya Bir. SLMF-/-4.83238000024.16
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.83029.15
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.530-7.67

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Nikhil Rungta
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

