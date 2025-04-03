LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 06-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Dikshit Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1260.76
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.2555
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 12% of the unit alloted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% - on remaining units, if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1
7.45
-12.75
-12.09
11.42
-
-
19.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.73
|282079
|51.56
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|3.61
|508727
|49.88
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|3.50
|122790
|48.43
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.93
|300254
|40.48
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.48
|94984
|34.25
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.06
|109284
|28.53
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|129719
|28.16
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.99
|665713
|27.57
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|1.83
|495178
|25.33
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.80
|226279
|24.93
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|1.76
|321577
|24.36
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.75
|155583
|24.25
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.71
|307284
|23.70
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.62
|153253
|22.43
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.58
|48767
|21.90
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.57
|44502
|21.72
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.53
|18410
|21.21
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.52
|510965
|20.97
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.51
|179161
|20.94
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.49
|729544
|20.64
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.46
|101586
|20.13
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.37
|64646
|19.00
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.37
|447460
|18.94
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.31
|141927
|18.09
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.31
|4231
|18.06
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|1.27
|265498
|17.54
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.25
|419653
|17.30
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.25
|856651
|17.27
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|1.24
|560400
|17.15
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Food Products
|1.24
|218138
|17.13
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.21
|62764
|16.73
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|1.21
|471665
|16.67
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.18
|225223
|16.35
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.18
|93872
|16.28
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|1.14
|355113
|15.83
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.13
|99491
|15.62
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.10
|627388
|15.18
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|1.09
|141805
|15.04
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.07
|162767
|14.75
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.04
|121821
|14.42
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.03
|163218
|14.28
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.03
|38355
|14.27
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|1.02
|49034
|14.13
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.02
|243297
|14.10
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.00
|207599
|13.87
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.97
|196531
|13.41
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|40933
|13.21
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.95
|684918
|13.20
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.93
|38511
|13.00
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|30849
|12.99
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.93
|37394
|12.81
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.91
|960909
|12.58
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.89
|37854
|12.30
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.87
|26790
|12.06
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.87
|41470
|11.99
|Equity
|Surya Roshni
|Industrial Products
|0.86
|487662
|11.91
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.86
|330092
|11.89
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.84
|52709
|11.58
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.83
|213918
|11.54
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.80
|125414
|11.05
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.78
|193449
|10.73
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.77
|101850
|10.69
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.76
|41219
|10.53
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.75
|970770
|10.39
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.74
|102686
|10.30
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|0.72
|267243
|9.97
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|0.68
|69924
|9.50
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.67
|91506
|9.27
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.64
|227867
|8.81
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|0.59
|263285
|8.13
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|0.58
|174552
|8.07
|Equity
|Cello World
|Consumer Durables
|0.53
|133111
|7.27
|Equity
|Ador Welding
|Industrial Products
|0.52
|85538
|7.15
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.49
|86929
|6.74
|Equity
|Sudarshan Chem.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.47
|65013
|6.43
|Equity
|Divgi Torq
|Auto Components
|0.45
|141215
|6.28
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.32
|140919
|4.48
|Equity
|Hindware Home In
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|172449
|3.61
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.18
|66190
|2.54
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.29
|0
|59.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-2.35
