LIC MF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 17-Dec-2014
Fund Manager
: Marzban Irani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2457.79
LIC MF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.6978
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- NAV Chart
LIC MF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.68
2.15
3.48
4.87
10.72
7.57
6.15
7.3
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
LIC MF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|47.18
|111300000
|1,165.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|27.00
|62554000
|667.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|25.63
|60571100
|633.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|2.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|2.31
