iifl-logo
iifl-logo

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

02-Sep-2010

Fund Manager

Sumit Bhatnagar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

81.42

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  46.7472

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - For exit (repurchase/switch-out/SWP/STP) on or before 1 year from the date of allotment for the subscriptions received during the NFO Period. Nil - above 1 year from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.51
9.41
-8.81
-16.35
0.76
14.41
24.71
11.18
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Indian Hotels Co36,564
Britannia Inds.4,857
B P C L80,410
CG Power & Ind26,454
Hyundai Motor I5,044
Bajaj Housing38,041
Swiggy11,137

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zomato Ltd2,75,751
Jio Financial1,30,261
B H E L51,092
NHPC Ltd1,24,945
Union Bank (I)76,226
I R C T C11,903
Adani Total Gas10,955

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.5080294.10
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense3.5677673.24
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.54697133.23
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.3052143.01
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages3.26550662.97
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services3.16365642.87
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.88172632.62
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.84691352.59
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.7260752.48
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.72598092.47
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.6348572.39
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.5696562.33
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.5031742.27
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products2.49195932.27
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products2.45804102.23
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance2.4117652.20
EquityREC LtdFinance2.41512692.20
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.211103082.01
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products2.161545521.97
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment2.1236601.93
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.9763211.80
EquityDLFRealty1.97264571.80
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.9498661.76
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.92765001.74
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.8838151.71
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.86121051.69
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.85264541.68
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.855521.68
EquityAdani PowerPower1.82325361.65
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.751217731.59
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.73103451.58
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.62275081.48
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.56155791.42
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5343291.39
EquityMacrotech Devel.Realty1.52115851.38
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.501421451.36
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.44150191.30
EquityCanara BankBanks1.361389691.23
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.34242241.22
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.3221711.20
EquityAdani GreenPower1.32126781.20
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.30220561.18
EquityBoschAuto Components1.103541.00
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.00103020.91
EquityI R F CFinance1.00733410.91
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.00161110.90
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.9350440.86
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.8091430.73
EquityBajaj HousingFinance0.51380410.46
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.40111370.36
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.9402.68
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.460-2.25

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sumit Bhatnagar
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.