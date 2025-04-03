LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 02-Sep-2010
Fund Manager
: Sumit Bhatnagar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 81.42
LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 46.7472
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For exit (repurchase/switch-out/SWP/STP) on or before 1 year from the date of allotment for the subscriptions received during the NFO Period. Nil - above 1 year from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.51
9.41
-8.81
-16.35
0.76
14.41
24.71
11.18
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.50
|8029
|4.10
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.56
|7767
|3.24
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.54
|69713
|3.23
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.30
|5214
|3.01
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|3.26
|55066
|2.97
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|3.16
|36564
|2.87
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.88
|17263
|2.62
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.84
|69135
|2.59
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.72
|6075
|2.48
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.72
|59809
|2.47
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.63
|4857
|2.39
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.56
|9656
|2.33
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.50
|3174
|2.27
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.49
|19593
|2.27
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.45
|80410
|2.23
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.41
|1765
|2.20
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.41
|51269
|2.20
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.21
|110308
|2.01
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.16
|154552
|1.97
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.12
|3660
|1.93
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.97
|6321
|1.80
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.97
|26457
|1.80
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.94
|9866
|1.76
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.92
|76500
|1.74
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.88
|3815
|1.71
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.86
|12105
|1.69
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.85
|26454
|1.68
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.85
|552
|1.68
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|1.82
|32536
|1.65
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.75
|121773
|1.59
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.73
|10345
|1.58
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.62
|27508
|1.48
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.56
|15579
|1.42
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.53
|4329
|1.39
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|1.52
|11585
|1.38
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.50
|142145
|1.36
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.44
|15019
|1.30
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.36
|138969
|1.23
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.34
|24224
|1.22
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.32
|2171
|1.20
|Equity
|Adani Green
|Power
|1.32
|12678
|1.20
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.30
|22056
|1.18
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.10
|354
|1.00
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.00
|10302
|0.91
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|1.00
|73341
|0.91
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.00
|16111
|0.90
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.93
|5044
|0.86
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.80
|9143
|0.73
|Equity
|Bajaj Housing
|Finance
|0.51
|38041
|0.46
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.40
|11137
|0.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.94
|0
|2.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.46
|0
|-2.25
