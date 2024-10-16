LIC MF Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Jul-2019
Fund Manager
: Rahul Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1017.69
LIC MF Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1028.7257
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
LIC MF Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.18
0.67
1.86
3.05
6.54
6.31
4.98
4.99
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
LIC MF Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
LIC MF Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|24.37
|2000
|99.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|7.30
|3000000
|29.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|6.09
|2500000
|24.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|42.54
|0
|174.55
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|19.33
|0
|79.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|1.51
