LIC MF Overnight Fund Regular IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Overnight Fund Regular IDCW D RI
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Invest wise with Expert advice
LIC MF Overnight Fund Regular IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 12-Aug-2024
NAV [Rs.]
: 1108.0007
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Overnight Fund Regular IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
LIC MF Overnight Fund Regular IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIC MF Overnight Fund Regular IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Overnight Fund Regular IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|13.35
|1500
|74.98
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|13.35
|1500
|74.98
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|13.35
|1500
|74.98
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|8.90
|1000
|49.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.44
|2500000
|24.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.89
|500000
|4.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.89
|500000
|4.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|45.13
|0
|253.50
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.42
|0
|2.34
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.72
|0
|-4.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement