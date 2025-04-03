LIC MF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Marzban Irani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 120.7
LIC MF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.2546
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
LIC MF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.54
2.73
4.43
9.11
-
-
8.46
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
LIC MF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.93
|50
|5.44
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.84
|500
|5.35
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.80
|50
|5.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.78
|50
|5.29
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|4.78
|250
|5.28
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|4.69
|50
|5.19
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.67
|50
|5.17
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|4.67
|500
|5.16
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|4.66
|50
|5.15
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|4.66
|50
|5.15
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.64
|50
|5.13
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.61
|500
|5.10
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|4.58
|50
|5.06
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.57
|50
|5.05
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|4.55
|500
|5.03
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|17.66
|2000000
|19.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.80
|500000
|5.30
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|4.73
|500000
|5.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.19
|0
|2.42
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-0.16
