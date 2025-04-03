LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jun-2017
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Rungta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 433.6
LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.4437
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% for exit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil for exit after 12 months from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.08
12.56
-18.03
-15.32
9.64
17.16
35.07
14.36
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|JTL Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.12
|2026866
|15.40
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|3.04
|752118
|15.00
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.94
|401251
|14.51
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|2.71
|270441
|13.38
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.64
|337832
|13.01
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|2.63
|316162
|12.97
|Equity
|Himatsing. Seide
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.62
|918773
|12.94
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|2.36
|118679
|11.63
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|2.29
|106807
|11.33
|Equity
|Navkar Corporat.
|Transport Services
|2.26
|1084277
|11.17
|Equity
|Enviro Infra
|Other Utilities
|2.19
|487122
|10.81
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|2.18
|139380
|10.77
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.12
|49102
|10.49
|Equity
|Praveg
|Leisure Services
|2.04
|195702
|10.08
|Equity
|Johnson Con. Hit
|Consumer Durables
|1.94
|54164
|9.58
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.93
|22671
|9.54
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|1.93
|311425
|9.53
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.88
|246957
|9.27
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.83
|126249
|9.01
|Equity
|Artemis Medicare
|Healthcare Services
|1.80
|324784
|8.88
|Equity
|Kilburn Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.77
|215000
|8.74
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|1.70
|502299
|8.37
|Equity
|Hindustan Foods
|Diversified FMCG
|1.67
|145750
|8.25
|Equity
|Aeroflex
|Industrial Products
|1.63
|474380
|8.07
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.61
|516947
|7.95
|Equity
|SEAMEC Ltd
|Transport Services
|1.57
|79453
|7.74
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.56
|342830
|7.70
|Equity
|Va Tech Wabag
|Other Utilities
|1.55
|52560
|7.64
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.52
|207952
|7.49
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|1.40
|217610
|6.93
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.40
|23507
|6.90
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|1.39
|90700
|6.87
|Equity
|Texmaco Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.36
|496729
|6.69
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|1.35
|520915
|6.68
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.34
|92220
|6.63
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|1.31
|97960
|6.47
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.31
|101493
|6.46
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|1.23
|162035
|6.05
|Equity
|ION Exchange
|Other Utilities
|1.20
|127085
|5.93
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.17
|26305
|5.77
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|1.12
|15525
|5.55
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.10
|39142
|5.42
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.08
|138340
|5.31
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.02
|159963
|5.04
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|1.01
|178923
|4.96
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.00
|115010
|4.93
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.98
|40204
|4.81
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.95
|84690
|4.69
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|0.95
|22425
|4.67
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Food Products
|0.93
|59371
|4.66
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.88
|12705
|4.35
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|0.86
|29158
|4.26
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|0.81
|111258
|4.01
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|0.79
|75859
|3.88
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.75
|170260
|3.68
|Equity
|Suraj Estate
|Realty
|0.71
|116037
|3.51
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.71
|120019
|3.49
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|325430
|3.33
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.65
|47080
|3.20
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.64
|124830
|3.16
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.60
|38071
|2.95
|Equity
|S P Apparels
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.55
|40169
|2.73
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|0.48
|49907
|2.36
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.47
|220958
|2.30
|Equity
|Ador Welding
|Industrial Products
|0.43
|25646
|2.14
|Equity
|R K Swamy
|Media
|0.38
|85543
|1.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.81
|0
|23.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.84
|0
|-4.18
