LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW

LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jun-2017

Fund Manager

Nikhil Rungta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

433.6

LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  28.4437

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% for exit within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil for exit after 12 months from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
2.08
12.56
-18.03
-15.32
9.64
17.16
35.07
14.36
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Small Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NOCIL3,72,503

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityJTL IndustriesIndustrial Products3.12202686615.40
EquityH U D C OFinance3.0475211815.00
EquitySanathan TextileTextiles & Apparels2.9440125114.51
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities2.7127044113.38
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies2.6433783213.01
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment2.6331616212.97
EquityHimatsing. SeideTextiles & Apparels2.6291877312.94
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products2.3611867911.63
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products2.2910680711.33
EquityNavkar Corporat.Transport Services2.26108427711.17
EquityEnviro InfraOther Utilities2.1948712210.81
EquityRamkrishna Forg.Auto Components2.1813938010.77
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables2.124910210.49
EquityPravegLeisure Services2.0419570210.08
EquityJohnson Con. HitConsumer Durables1.94541649.58
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.93226719.54
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages1.933114259.53
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.882469579.27
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.831262499.01
EquityArtemis MedicareHealthcare Services1.803247848.88
EquityKilburn Engg.Industrial Manufacturing1.772150008.74
EquityKross LtdAuto Components1.705022998.37
EquityHindustan FoodsDiversified FMCG1.671457508.25
EquityAeroflexIndustrial Products1.634743808.07
EquityCESCPower1.615169477.95
EquitySEAMEC LtdTransport Services1.57794537.74
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.563428307.70
EquityVa Tech WabagOther Utilities1.55525607.64
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components1.522079527.49
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment1.402176106.93
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.40235076.90
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment1.39907006.87
EquityTexmaco RailIndustrial Manufacturing1.364967296.69
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services1.355209156.68
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.34922206.63
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products1.31979606.47
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets1.311014936.46
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing1.231620356.05
EquityION ExchangeOther Utilities1.201270855.93
EquityKennametal IndiaIndustrial Manufacturing1.17263055.77
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products1.12155255.55
EquityMahanagar GasGas1.10391425.42
EquityTriven.Engg.Ind.Agricultural Food & other Products1.081383405.31
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels1.021599635.04
EquityJK Tyre & IndustAuto Components1.011789234.96
EquityREC LtdFinance1.001150104.93
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services0.98402044.81
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.95846904.69
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance0.95224254.67
EquityEID ParryFood Products0.93593714.66
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.88127054.35
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products0.86291584.26
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services0.811112584.01
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment0.79758593.88
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.751702603.68
EquitySuraj EstateRealty0.711160373.51
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.711200193.49
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products0.683254303.33
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.65470803.20
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.641248303.16
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing0.60380712.95
EquityS P ApparelsTextiles & Apparels0.55401692.73
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services0.48499072.36
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.472209582.30
EquityAdor WeldingIndustrial Products0.43256462.14
EquityR K SwamyMedia0.38855431.86
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.81023.74
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.840-4.18

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Nikhil Rungta
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

