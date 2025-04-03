LIC MF Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
LIC MF Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1327.4102
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
LIC MF Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- NAV Chart
LIC MF Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
0.9
2.05
3.89
7.77
6.56
5.47
5.43
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
LIC MF Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|8.50
|250
|26.09
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.41
|250
|25.80
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|8.06
|500
|24.72
|Commercial Paper
|Angel One
|-/-
|8.01
|500
|24.57
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|7.98
|2500000
|24.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|7.92
|500
|24.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|7.91
|500
|24.26
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|7.80
|500
|23.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.77
|500
|23.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|7.69
|500
|23.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|6.15
|400
|18.85
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|4.87
|300
|14.94
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|4.70
|300
|14.42
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|3.25
|200
|9.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.14
|200
|9.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.62
|500000
|4.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.62
|500000
|4.95
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|1.59
|100
|4.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-7.23
|0
|-22.20
