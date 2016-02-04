Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund Dir G
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 12-Aug-2020
Fund Manager
: Navin Matta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 103.51
Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.6695
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If Units are redeemed/switched-out upto 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed/switched-out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.67
1.6
3.46
6.71
6.15
-
5.26
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|8.00
|69000
|8.28
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|6.94
|72500
|7.17
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|5.44
|166050
|5.63
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.48
|45625
|4.63
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.45
|14550
|4.60
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|3.98
|127500
|4.12
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.02
|10150
|3.12
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.94
|16000
|3.04
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.74
|18050
|2.83
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.53
|89100
|2.61
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.26
|170500
|2.33
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.21
|73500
|2.28
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.15
|2200
|2.22
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.90
|18400
|1.96
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.81
|10000
|1.87
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.65
|46200
|1.70
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.51
|69300
|1.56
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.29
|21000
|1.33
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.14
|29900
|1.18
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|7000
|1.11
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.04
|6400
|1.08
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.02
|4800
|1.05
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.63
|81000
|0.65
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.40
|15000
|0.41
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|-0.40
|-15000
|-0.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|-0.64
|-81000
|-0.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|-1.02
|-4800
|-1.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|-1.05
|-6400
|-1.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-1.08
|-7000
|-1.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|-1.15
|-29900
|-1.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|-1.29
|-21000
|-1.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|-1.52
|-69300
|-1.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|-1.66
|-46200
|-1.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|-1.82
|-10000
|-1.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|-1.91
|-18400
|-1.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|-2.17
|-2200
|-2.24
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|-2.22
|-73500
|-2.29
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|-2.27
|-170500
|-2.34
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|-2.54
|-89100
|-2.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|-2.75
|-18050
|-2.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|-2.96
|-16000
|-3.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|-3.04
|-10150
|-3.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|-4.01
|-127500
|-4.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|-4.47
|-14550
|-4.62
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|-4.50
|-45625
|-4.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|-5.46
|-166050
|-5.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|-6.97
|-72500
|-7.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-8.04
|-69000
|-8.32
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.74
|500000
|4.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.90
|300000
|2.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.85
|300000
|2.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.78
|300000
|2.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.93
|200000
|1.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.85
|200000
|1.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.96
|100000
|0.98
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.43
|33477
|5.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|67.10
|0
|69.46
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|9.79
|0
|10.13
