Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF Dir IDCW
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.34
3.75
5.11
-7.52
7.4
-2.62
-
-3.37
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Manulife Global Fund SICAV-Asia Pacific REIT
|-/-
|97.16
|3726357
|23.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.45
|0
|2.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-5.61
|0
|-1.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement