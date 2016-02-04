Mahindra Manulife Dynamic Bond Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Dynamic Bond Fund Reg G
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 27-Jul-2018
Fund Manager
: Rahul Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 75.98
Mahindra Manulife Dynamic Bond Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.1243
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1.00% If redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of Units; Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment of Units.
Mahindra Manulife Dynamic Bond Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Dynamic Bond Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.82
2.69
3.09
3.63
8.98
6.1
4.82
5.35
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Mahindra Manulife Dynamic Bond Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mahindra Manulife Dynamic Bond Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.38
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.36
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.45
|350000
|3.49
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|3.18
|250000
|2.49
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|3.17
|250000
|2.49
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|2.54
|200000
|2.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|41.62
|3250000
|32.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|12.79
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|6.60
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.53
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|2.63
|200000
|2.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.64
|50000
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.85
|0
|1.46
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.64
|50569
|0.50
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|0.26
