Summary Info

Fund Name

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW

AMC

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

26-Oct-2020

Fund Manager

Krishna Sanghavi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1818.65

Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  18.0138

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If Units are redeemed/switched-out upto 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.32
5.79
-3.14
-9.77
5.42
17.27
-
23.25
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
12-Mar-2025100

Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.10850000147.25
EquityICICI BankBanks7.951200000144.49
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products6.43974366116.93
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks5.40142500098.15
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.72217500085.91
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.4542500080.87
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products4.2333339676.90
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services4.07228803973.98
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.8341227169.57
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.7221368267.60
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG3.2527000059.13
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.196800058.00
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.94145000053.55
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.824300051.36
EquityNTPCPower2.74160000049.83
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.6330000047.79
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.5947500047.02
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.2911300041.59
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.21257500040.18
EquityO N G COil2.12171000038.51
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals2.1144900038.44
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.09104546238.08
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products2.0545000037.30
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.9824200036.00
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services1.73191662131.39
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.69101500030.69
EquityTrentRetailing1.676250030.32
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.6647500030.13
EquityTriven.Engg.Ind.Agricultural Food & other Products1.4575500026.33
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products1.3713400024.96
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.56028.28
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.96017.96

Key information

Fund House:
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
04-Feb-2016
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
29,050.05
Trustee/s:
Narendra Mairpady, M G Bhide, Gautam G Parekh, Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, Mahindra Manulife Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Anthony Heredia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gautam Divan, V Ravi, Ashutosh Bishnoi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ravi Dayma
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Pooja Vineet Deherkar
Fund Manager/s:
Krishna Sanghavi
Auditors:
M/s B K Khare & Co., M/s Deloitte Haskins & Se

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070
Contact Nos:
022-66327900
Fax:
022-66327932
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

