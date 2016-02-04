Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 26-Oct-2020
Fund Manager
: Krishna Sanghavi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1818.65
Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.0138
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed/switched-out upto 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.32
5.79
-3.14
-9.77
5.42
17.27
-
23.25
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.10
|850000
|147.25
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.95
|1200000
|144.49
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.43
|974366
|116.93
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.40
|1425000
|98.15
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.72
|2175000
|85.91
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.45
|425000
|80.87
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.23
|333396
|76.90
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|4.07
|2288039
|73.98
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.83
|412271
|69.57
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.72
|213682
|67.60
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.25
|270000
|59.13
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.19
|68000
|58.00
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.94
|1450000
|53.55
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.82
|43000
|51.36
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.74
|1600000
|49.83
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.63
|300000
|47.79
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.59
|475000
|47.02
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.29
|113000
|41.59
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.21
|2575000
|40.18
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.12
|1710000
|38.51
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.11
|449000
|38.44
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.09
|1045462
|38.08
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.05
|450000
|37.30
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.98
|242000
|36.00
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|1.73
|1916621
|31.39
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|1015000
|30.69
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.67
|62500
|30.32
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.66
|475000
|30.13
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.45
|755000
|26.33
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.37
|134000
|24.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.56
|0
|28.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.96
|0
|17.96
