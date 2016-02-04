Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Kirti Dalvi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1148
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: An Exit Load of 0.5% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out upto 3 months from the date of allotment; Nil if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 3 months from the date of allotment.
Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.96
|Category Avg
1.55
-2.56
-1.15
2.43
7.3
18.63
16.69
13.49
|Category Best
5.81
2.4
7.6
14.49
27.62
34.14
29.78
38.38
|Category Worst
-3.99
-8.72
-10.66
-11.4
-13.45
2.34
4.66
-17.59
Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.38
|22500
|2.09
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.96
|4000
|1.44
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.93
|10000
|1.40
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|5000
|1.40
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|3500
|1.40
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.92
|30500
|1.40
|Equity
|Acutaas Chemical
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.92
|7300
|1.39
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.92
|10000
|1.39
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.92
|8500
|1.39
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.92
|8000
|1.39
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.91
|2500
|1.38
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.91
|3500
|1.37
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.90
|10000
|1.37
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.89
|10000
|1.35
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.81
|3069
|1.22
|Equity
|Belrise Industri
|Auto Components
|0.70
|62000
|1.05
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.68
|19000
|1.04
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|28000
|1.02
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.45
|2000
|0.68
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.44
|600000
|0.67
