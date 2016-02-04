iifl-logo

Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

09-Jan-2026

Fund Manager

Kirti Dalvi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  06-Feb-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.1148

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

An Exit Load of 0.5% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out upto 3 months from the date of allotment; Nil if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 3 months from the date of allotment.

Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.96
Category Avg
1.55
-2.56
-1.15
2.43
7.3
18.63
16.69
13.49
Category Best
5.81
2.4
7.6
14.49
27.62
34.14
29.78
38.38
Category Worst
-3.99
-8.72
-10.66
-11.4
-13.45
2.34
4.66
-17.59

Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance22,500
Schaeffler India4,000
Dr Lal Pathlabs10,000
SRF5,000
KEI Industries3,500
JSW Energy30,500
Acutaas Chemical7,300
Reliance Industr10,000
Infosys8,500
Tech Mahindra8,000
J K Cements2,500
Larsen & Toubro3,500
Axis Bank10,000
ICICI Bank10,000
AIA Engineering3,069
Belrise Industri62,000
Aster DM Health.19,000
Biocon28,000
M & M2,000
Vodafone Idea6,00,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.38225002.09
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.9640001.44
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.93100001.40
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.9350001.40
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.9335001.40
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.92305001.40
EquityAcutaas ChemicalPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9273001.39
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.92100001.39
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.9285001.39
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.9280001.39
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.9125001.38
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.9135001.37
EquityAxis BankBanks0.90100001.37
EquityICICI BankBanks0.89100001.35
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.8130691.22
EquityBelrise IndustriAuto Components0.70620001.05
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services0.68190001.04
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.68280001.02
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.4520000.68
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.446000000.67

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
04-Feb-2016
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
32,929.92
Trustee/s:
Narendra Mairpady, M G Bhide, Gautam G Parekh, Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, Mahindra Manulife Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Anthony Heredia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gautam Divan, V Ravi, Ashutosh Bishnoi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ravi Dayma
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Pooja Vineet Deherkar
Fund Manager/s:
Kirti Dalvi
Auditors:
M/s B K Khare & Co., M/s Deloitte Haskins & Se

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070
Contact Nos:
022-66327900
Fax:
022-66327932
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com
