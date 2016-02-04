Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund Reg IDCW
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 22-Feb-2019
Fund Manager
: Fatema Pacha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 560.86
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.8112
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed/switched-out upto 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.17
5.05
-3.38
-8.01
4.35
10.94
23.33
13.42
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.86
|319080
|55.27
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.54
|397600
|47.87
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.40
|299300
|35.91
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.80
|192713
|32.52
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.72
|83702
|26.48
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.53
|250000
|25.38
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.06
|145000
|22.76
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.39
|276000
|19.01
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.97
|76000
|16.64
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.57
|101200
|14.38
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.43
|39181
|13.64
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.29
|325000
|12.83
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.28
|207000
|12.77
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.28
|4200
|12.76
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.20
|66000
|12.35
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|2.05
|208549
|11.50
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.91
|46500
|10.72
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.84
|411000
|10.30
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.79
|71278
|10.03
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.72
|21500
|9.62
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.65
|30000
|9.23
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.61
|35000
|9.04
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.57
|18500
|8.83
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.49
|131666
|8.35
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.43
|400000
|8.04
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.34
|1850
|7.49
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.32
|74550
|7.38
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.28
|303000
|7.19
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.27
|160490
|7.12
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.27
|26701
|7.09
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.21
|22000
|6.79
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|11000
|6.02
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.02
|30000
|5.70
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.98
|37000
|5.50
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|0.97
|330000
|5.44
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.96
|55000
|5.37
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.95
|19000
|5.31
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.93
|12000
|5.26
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.90
|22768
|5.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.46
|0
|13.81
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|3.87
