Mahindra Manulife Large Mid Cap Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Large Mid Cap Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 06-Dec-2019
Fund Manager
: Manish Lodha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2243.2
Mahindra Manulife Large Mid Cap Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 20.8457
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out upto 1 year from the date of allotment; Nil if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Mahindra Manulife Large Mid Cap Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Large Mid Cap Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.33
7.16
-8.87
-11.86
-1.11
14.04
29.88
20.63
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Mahindra Manulife Large Mid Cap Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Large Mid Cap Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.41
|1089000
|188.65
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.94
|103500
|88.28
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.56
|666000
|79.92
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|3.31
|2295000
|74.20
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.14
|128700
|70.53
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.14
|585000
|70.43
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.07
|148500
|68.81
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.66
|112500
|59.66
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.60
|130500
|58.42
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.47
|114300
|55.45
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.45
|2475000
|54.96
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.40
|53100
|53.78
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.33
|274390
|52.21
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.13
|184500
|47.69
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.06
|153000
|46.11
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.01
|630000
|45.11
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.87
|90000
|41.99
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.80
|81000
|40.43
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.75
|742500
|39.14
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.73
|297000
|38.74
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.68
|172122
|37.69
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.68
|31500
|37.62
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.60
|1890000
|35.81
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.46
|79200
|32.82
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.42
|189000
|31.95
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.40
|360000
|31.43
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.39
|1755000
|31.16
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.35
|1710000
|30.37
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.33
|207000
|29.78
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.28
|288000
|28.74
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.28
|27000
|28.64
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.25
|630000
|27.98
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.25
|36000
|27.95
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.24
|450000
|27.77
|Equity
|Senores Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|509162
|27.74
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.20
|61544
|27.00
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.19
|108000
|26.61
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.11
|197615
|24.95
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|103500
|23.70
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.02
|657000
|22.85
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.01
|2250000
|22.54
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|200000
|22.15
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.98
|162000
|21.95
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.95
|6300
|21.23
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.92
|202500
|20.58
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.89
|27000
|19.87
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.79
|108000
|17.73
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|15152
|15.46
|Equity
|Inox Green
|Other Utilities
|0.68
|1260000
|15.18
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.67
|153000
|14.98
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.66
|300000
|14.90
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.60
|396086
|13.43
|Equity
|Technocraf.Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.58
|52862
|13.08
|Equity
|L G Balakrishnan
|Auto Components
|0.46
|85500
|10.26
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.40
|261000
|8.94
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.38
|18000
|8.51
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.33
|1800
|7.29
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.22
|50897
|4.99
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.03
|36000
|0.58
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.02
|4178
|0.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.10
|0
|69.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.39
|0
|32.08
