Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Jul-2016
Fund Manager
: Rahul Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1323.65
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1690.9498
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.72
1.87
3.68
7.45
6.88
5.56
6.18
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|3.17
|5000000
|49.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.58
|2500000
|24.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.89
|3000000
|29.80
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|7.96
|12600000
|125.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.74
|7500000
|74.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.48
|5500000
|54.96
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|3.17
|5000000
|49.99
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|3.16
|5000000
|49.89
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|3.16
|5000000
|49.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.16
|5000000
|49.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.16
|5000000
|49.92
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|3.15
|5000000
|49.67
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.14
|5000000
|49.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.14
|5000000
|49.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.13
|5000000
|49.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.13
|5000000
|49.42
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|3.13
|5000000
|49.48
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|3.12
|5000000
|49.19
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.11
|5000000
|49.19
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.11
|5000000
|49.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.11
|5000000
|49.13
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.52
|4000000
|39.77
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.58
|2500000
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|1.58
|2500000
|24.95
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|24.75
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|24.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|24.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.58
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.70
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.70
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.65
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.62
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.60
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.57
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|1.26
|2000000
|19.82
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|1.24
|2000000
|19.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.63
|1000000
|9.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|4.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.19
|300000
|2.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.19
|300000
|2.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.13
|200000
|1.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.06
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|2.60
|4104075
|41.04
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.16
|1831472
|18.31
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|7.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.30
|0
|5.28
