Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W

AMC

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

04-Jul-2016

Fund Manager

Rahul Pal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1323.65

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1011.3908

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.28
0.73
2.03
3.66
7.39
6.78
5.42
6.03
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
13-Mar-20250.10739050

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-3.17500000049.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.58250000024.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.89300000029.80
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-7.9612600000125.73
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-4.74750000074.84
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.48550000054.96
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-3.17500000049.99
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-3.16500000049.89
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-3.16500000049.88
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-3.16500000049.96
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-3.16500000049.92
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-3.15500000049.67
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-3.14500000049.54
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-3.14500000049.59
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.13500000049.49
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-3.13500000049.42
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-3.13500000049.48
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-3.12500000049.19
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-3.11500000049.19
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-3.11500000049.09
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-3.11500000049.13
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.52400000039.77
Commercial PaperI R F C-/-1.58250000024.99
Commercial PaperJM Finan Serv-/-1.58250000024.95
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-1.57250000024.75
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.57250000024.72
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.57250000024.73
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.56250000024.58
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.56250000024.70
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.56250000024.70
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-1.56250000024.65
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth-/-1.56250000024.62
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-1.56250000024.60
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.56250000024.57
Commercial PaperJM Finan Serv-/-1.26200000019.82
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-1.24200000019.62
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.6310000009.99
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.325000004.99
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.193000002.99
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.193000002.99
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.132000001.97
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.061000000.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-2.60410407541.04
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-1.16183147218.31
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.5107.99
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.3005.28

Key information

Fund House:
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
04-Feb-2016
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
29,050.05
Trustee/s:
Narendra Mairpady, M G Bhide, Gautam G Parekh, Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, Mahindra Manulife Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Anthony Heredia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gautam Divan, V Ravi, Ashutosh Bishnoi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ravi Dayma
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Pooja Vineet Deherkar
Fund Manager/s:
Rahul Pal
Auditors:
M/s B K Khare & Co., M/s Deloitte Haskins & Se

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070
Contact Nos:
022-66327900
Fax:
022-66327932
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com

