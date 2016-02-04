Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2017
Fund Manager
: Rahul Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 613.23
Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1158.0473
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.08
2.25
4.17
7.69
5.09
5.16
6.15
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.94
|3500000
|35.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.09
|3000000
|29.96
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|4.58
|2700000
|26.98
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|4.26
|2500000
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|4.25
|2500000
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.24
|2500000
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.24
|2500000
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.23
|2500000
|24.89
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.18
|2500000
|24.62
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|4.07
|2400000
|23.94
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.41
|2000000
|20.04
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|3.16
|1850000
|18.60
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.98
|1750000
|17.52
|Corporate Debts
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|2.54
|1500000
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.70
|1000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.69
|1000000
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.68
|1000000
|9.91
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.85
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.85
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.85
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.83
|500000
|4.89
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|400000
|4.00
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.34
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.17
|100000
|0.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|2.62
|1500000
|15.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.88
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.86
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.86
|500000
|5.03
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.16
|2500000
|24.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.01
|2500000
|23.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.28
|2000000
|19.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.21
|2000000
|18.89
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|2.49
|1500000
|14.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.69
|1000000
|9.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.66
|1000000
|9.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.83
|500000
|4.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.80
|500000
|4.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|5.40
|3177618
|31.77
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|3.58
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.43
|0
|-2.41
