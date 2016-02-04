iifl-logo
Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

AMC

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

20-Feb-2024

Fund Manager

Renjith Sivaram

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

536.86

Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.1797

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.5% - If Units are redeemed/switched-out upto 3 Months from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed/switched-out after 3 Months from the date of allotment.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.33
4.65
-
-1.78
9.44
-
-
11.12
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Axis Bank50,000
Embassy Off.REIT1,40,000
TCS13,300
United Spirits20,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Nitin Spinners93,346
Emami44,500
Triven.Engg.Ind.68,100
Escorts Kubota6,810
Piramal Enterp.23,000
CESC1,55,200
Jyothy Labs47,600
Dabur India32,000
Ratnamani Metals5,336
Syrma SGS Tech.27,041
ITC Hotels11,250

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.3510382317.98
EquityICICI BankBanks2.4310850013.06
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.741360009.36
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.73169709.30
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.61718208.61
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.471995007.88
EquityNTPCPower1.462524007.86
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.37285007.36
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.26402006.78
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.25676506.69
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.2023596.43
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.16395006.20
EquityAditya VisionRetailing1.091352905.87
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.06122375.70
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.06358005.70
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.053620005.64
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.98275655.24
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.96309505.15
EquityAxis BankBanks0.95500005.07
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.93335004.98
EquityTCSIT - Software0.86133004.63
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.8654004.60
EquityL&T Finance LtdFinance0.813213004.32
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.80443764.27
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.75280604.01
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.74173353.99
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.74125003.95
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.7235323.86
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.68275003.63
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.67977503.61
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.6494003.46
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.61518003.28
EquityL G BalakrishnanAuto Components0.60266403.19
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.5657003.02
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.56314323.01
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.5625203.01
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.551180002.96
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.551001502.94
EquityO N G COil0.541295002.91
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.5465882.89
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.532057352.82
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.49121002.65
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.48166002.57
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.48200002.56
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.47408002.53
EquityTechnocraf.Inds.Industrial Products0.47101132.50
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.46880002.49
EquityAsahi India GlasAuto Components0.45392322.41
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.441200002.36
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products0.4322852.33
EquityKirl. BrothersIndustrial Products0.43144502.30
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.42172102.27
EquityS P ApparelsTextiles & Apparels0.42332162.25
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.40521912.15
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.3866502.04
EquityArchean ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals0.37400002.01
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.37215001.99
EquityREC LtdFinance0.33490001.76
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.31203001.68
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-4.69250000025.17
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-4.68250000025.13
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-1.598500008.54
Corporate DebtsKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.935000005.05
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.935000005.01
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-6.25335000033.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-3.33180000017.89
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-1.246500006.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.126000006.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.382000002.04
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsNippon I Silver-/-10.18604441154.67
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Gold ETF-/-6.47472268734.73
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.27017.55
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.6408.48

Key information

Fund House:
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
04-Feb-2016
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
29,050.05
Trustee/s:
Narendra Mairpady, M G Bhide, Gautam G Parekh, Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, Mahindra Manulife Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Anthony Heredia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gautam Divan, V Ravi, Ashutosh Bishnoi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ravi Dayma
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Pooja Vineet Deherkar
Fund Manager/s:
Renjith Sivaram
Auditors:
M/s B K Khare & Co., M/s Deloitte Haskins & Se

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070
Contact Nos:
022-66327900
Fax:
022-66327932
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com

