Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund Dir IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund Dir IDCW D RI
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Jul-2019
Fund Manager
: Rahul Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 155.99
Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund Dir IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1325.6069
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund Dir IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund Dir IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.72
1.76
3.42
6.82
8.46
7.4
6.95
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund Dir IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund Dir IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.63
|700000
|6.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.51
|400000
|3.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.75
|200000
|1.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|43.36
|11494862
|114.94
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|27.81
|7373460
|73.73
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|22.63
|5999315
|59.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.19
|0
|3.15
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|0.30
