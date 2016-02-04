Mahindra Manulife Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Rahul Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 65.98
Mahindra Manulife Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.1145
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mahindra Manulife Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.35
2.43
3.98
8.2
6.17
-
5.62
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Mahindra Manulife Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.65
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.64
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|5.31
|400000
|3.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.30
|400000
|3.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|4.04
|300000
|3.03
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|4.01
|300000
|3.02
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|4.01
|300000
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|3.99
|300000
|3.00
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|3.99
|300000
|3.00
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|3.33
|250000
|2.50
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|3.32
|250000
|2.50
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.31
|250000
|2.49
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.00
|150000
|1.50
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|1.99
|150000
|1.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|30.10
|2200000
|22.66
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.46
|500000
|4.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.59
|0
|1.94
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.88
|141592
|1.41
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.83
|0
|0.62
