Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir G
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Oct-2019
Fund Manager
: Rahul Pal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 204.72
Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1385.033
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.9
2.07
3.94
7.9
7
6.03
6.14
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.78
|1500000
|14.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.75
|1500000
|14.88
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.51
|1000000
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.46
|1000000
|9.84
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.72
|600000
|6.00
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|2.27
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.27
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.27
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.27
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|2.27
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.26
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.26
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.26
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.26
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.26
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.26
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.26
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.25
|500000
|4.95
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|1.91
|420840
|4.20
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.13
|250000
|2.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2028
|-/-
|1.14
|250000
|2.51
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.63
|1500000
|14.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.29
|1000000
|9.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|4.27
|1000000
|9.41
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|2.25
|500000
|4.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.23
|500000
|4.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.22
|500000
|4.89
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|2.22
|500000
|4.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.22
|500000
|4.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|500000
|4.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.20
|500000
|4.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.16
|500000
|4.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.14
|500000
|4.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|3.44
|759058
|7.59
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.10
|0
|4.64
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.31
|0
|0.67
