Mirae Asset Banking and PSU Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Banking and PSU Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Jul-2020
Fund Manager
: Kruti Chheta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 47.92
Mirae Asset Banking and PSU Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7513
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Banking and PSU Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Banking and PSU Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.65
1.79
2.63
4.29
8.36
6.26
-
5.31
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Mirae Asset Banking and PSU Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Banking and PSU Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|7.44
|350000
|3.51
|Corporate Debts
|NABFID
|-/-
|6.38
|300000
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|6.00
|300000
|2.83
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.34
|200000
|2.05
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.31
|200000
|2.03
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.27
|200000
|2.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|4.25
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.24
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|4.19
|200000
|1.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.07
|200000
|1.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.19
|150000
|1.50
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.17
|150000
|1.49
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.17
|150000
|1.49
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.16
|150000
|1.49
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.15
|150000
|1.48
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.13
|100000
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.12
|100000
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.12
|100000
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.12
|100000
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|2.12
|100000
|0.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|15.45
|725000
|7.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.80
|0
|2.26
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.26
|0
|1.53
