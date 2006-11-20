Mirae Asset BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 22-Sep-2023
Fund Manager
: Ekta Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17.41
Mirae Asset BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 77.3811
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.38
-3.56
-7.24
4.42
-
-
11.28
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Mirae Asset BSE Sensex ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.40
|15495
|2.68
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.98
|14447
|1.73
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.54
|13856
|1.66
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|7397
|1.24
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|5481
|0.86
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.34
|2393
|0.75
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.29
|18957
|0.74
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|2075
|0.72
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|5830
|0.59
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.28
|3013
|0.57
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.10
|7859
|0.54
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.79
|570
|0.48
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|1808
|0.46
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|1828
|0.40
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|2211
|0.35
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|2167
|0.34
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|270
|0.32
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|13900
|0.30
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.73
|9730
|0.30
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|4297
|0.26
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|854
|0.26
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|9332
|0.23
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|231
|0.23
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.32
|16872
|0.23
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.19
|1112
|0.20
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|923
|0.20
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|1302
|0.19
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|1504
|0.16
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.91
|731
|0.16
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|1356
|0.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.27
|0
|0.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-4.17
|0
|-0.72
