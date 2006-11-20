Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Kruti Chheta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 40.97
Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7805
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.72
1.83
2.83
4.66
9.12
6.79
-
6.24
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.23
|300000
|2.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.00
|300000
|2.88
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.10
|250000
|2.51
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|5.74
|250000
|2.36
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.89
|200000
|2.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.86
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|4.83
|200000
|1.98
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.67
|150000
|1.51
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.64
|150000
|1.49
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.63
|150000
|1.49
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.05
|125000
|1.25
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.90
|120000
|1.19
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.43
|100000
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.43
|100000
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.43
|100000
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|2.43
|100000
|0.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.42
|100000
|0.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.21
|50000
|0.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|18.94
|775000
|7.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.50
|100000
|1.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.32
|0
|1.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.94
|0
|1.21
