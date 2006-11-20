Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index April 2033 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index April 2033 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 10-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 240.52
Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index April 2033 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5428
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index April 2033 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index April 2033 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.63
2.12
3.42
4.85
10.82
-
-
9.66
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index April 2033 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index April 2033 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|53.33
|12550000
|129.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|24.64
|5800000
|59.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|11.02
|2500000
|26.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|6.74
|1500000
|16.35
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.59
|0
|8.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|1.65
