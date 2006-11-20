Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Mar-2017
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 118.67
Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.3065
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed within 6 months (182 days) from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 6 months (182 days) from the date of allotment.
Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.19
2.42
4.05
8.42
6.13
5.91
7.06
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.53
|1000000
|10.08
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|8.53
|1000000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|8.50
|1000000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|8.46
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|8.45
|1000000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.29
|1000000
|9.79
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|50000
|0.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|12.04
|1400000
|14.22
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|10.35
|1200000
|12.22
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|4.31
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|4.30
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|4.30
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|4.27
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|4.27
|500000
|5.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.02
|0
|3.57
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.45
|0
|1.71
