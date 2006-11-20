Mirae Asset Focused Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Focused Fund IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Apr-2019
Fund Manager
: Gaurav Misra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7104.55
Mirae Asset Focused Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.373
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: Nil
Mirae Asset Focused Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Focused Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.84
4.85
-9.2
-10.76
5.77
6.43
23.64
15.4
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Mirae Asset Focused Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.36
|4249085
|736.11
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|8.56
|3607320
|608.80
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.56
|4461627
|537.22
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.44
|3806761
|386.59
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|4.36
|10000283
|310.25
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.21
|1909280
|299.79
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.16
|4140321
|296.01
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|3.51
|15727950
|249.75
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|3.30
|4753849
|234.79
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|3.30
|635464
|234.50
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|3.04
|1809068
|216.61
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.02
|9672519
|214.82
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|2.78
|1982935
|197.91
|Equity
|Gujarat Fluoroch
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.58
|512338
|183.66
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.52
|2751231
|179.49
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|2.51
|9007379
|178.53
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.50
|1146776
|178.07
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.31
|1874335
|164.78
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.19
|130686
|156.11
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|2.17
|629210
|154.69
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|2.14
|1266778
|152.08
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.94
|5077011
|138.22
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.94
|614592
|138.11
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|1.88
|8589289
|133.93
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|1.85
|3453855
|131.50
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.59
|18095119
|113.05
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.48
|239940
|105.31
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.35
|718257
|96.12
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|1.33
|1333236
|94.59
|Equity
|Gravita India
|Minerals & Mining
|1.27
|567604
|90.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.03
|0
|215.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.32
|0
|-22.80
